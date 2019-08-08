Listen Live Sports

Dynamo-NYC FC, Sums

August 8, 2019 10:23 pm
 
Houston 1 1—2
New York City 1 2—3

First half_1, New York City, Mitrita, 6 (Medina), 16th minute; 2, Houston, Cabezas, 1 (McNamara), 26th.

Second half_3, Houston, Manotas, 9 (Vera), 77th; 4, New York City, Castellanos, 6 (Parks), 83rd; 5, New York City, Castellanos, 7, 90th.

Goalies_Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Miller, 42nd; Ring, 45th; Castellanos, 90th. Houston, Rodriguez, 38th; Struna, 62nd; Lundqvist, 82nd; Vera, 86th.

Red Cards_Houston, Quioto, 29th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt; Claudio Badea; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

A_18,113.

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Eric Miller (Valentin Castellanos, 58th); Gary Mackay Steven, Jesus Medina (Maxi Moralez, 78th), Alexandru Mitrita, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Heber (Sebastien Ibeagha, 90th).

Houston_Tyler Deric; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Juan Cabezas, Tomas Martinez (Mauro Manotas, 46th), Tommy McNamara (Boniek Garcia, 89th), Memo Rodriguez (Darwin Ceren, 80th), Matias Vera; Romell Quioto.

