Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles acquire Eli Harold in trading Ryan Bates to Bills

August 9, 2019 6:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired defensive end Eli Harold in a trade that sent rookie offensive lineman Ryan Bates to the Buffalo Bills.

Harold has four seasons of NFL experience and proved to be the odd man out in Buffalo after signing with the Bills in April. The 25-year-old has nine sacks in 61 career games, including 24 starts.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, Bates was an undrafted free agent out of Penn State, where he started 12 games at tackle last season.

The trade on Friday continues Buffalo’s offseason-long overhaul of its offensive line and addresses an injury depleted unit. LaAdrian Waddle is out with a torn right quadriceps and Jeremiah Sirles was released after sustaining a foot injury before the start of training camp.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot