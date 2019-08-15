Eagles-Jaguars Stats

|Philadelphia
|Second Quarter
Phi_Ward 38 pass from Thorson (Elliott kick), 14:05.
Jac_FG Lambo 36, :05.
Phi_Adams 1 run (Elliott kick), 5:30.
Phi_FG Elliott 52, 14:56.
Jac_McGough 4 run (Lambo kick), 9:03.
Phi_Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 5:00.
A_57,139.
|Phi
|Jac
|First downs
|25
|16
|Total Net Yards
|324
|250
|Rushes-yards
|33-139
|21-59
|Passing
|185
|191
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kickoff Returns
|2-32
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-31-1
|21-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|4-21
|Punts
|4-43.8
|6-43.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-66
|12-119
|Time of Possession
|31:39
|28:21
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 7-43, Sanders 5-31, Pumphrey 5-29, Howard 4-15, Kessler 1-14, Adams 5-7, Smallwood 3-3, Thorson 3-(minus 3). Jacksonville, McGough 2-21, Rawls 7-19, Henderson 1-13, Blue 4-5, Minshew 2-2, Mays 5-(minus 1).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Kessler 1-4-0-11, Thorson 16-26-1-175, Ward 0-1-0-0. Jacksonville, Minshew 19-29-0-202, McGough 2-9-0-10.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Tye 3-34, C.Johnson 3-23, Ward 2-42, Arcega-Whiteside 2-20, Agudosi 2-18, Adams 1-19, Michel 1-12, Perkins 1-7, B.Miller 1-6, Hollins 1-5. Jacksonville, Board 5-54, McBride 4-47, Rawls 3-19, Walker 2-34, Koyack 2-17, Mays 2-15, O’Shaughnessy 1-18, Cole 1-5, Ernsberger 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
