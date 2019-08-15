Listen Live Sports

Eagles-Jaguars Stats

August 15, 2019 10:33 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 7 7 10—24
Jacksonville 0 3 0 7—10
Second Quarter

Phi_Ward 38 pass from Thorson (Elliott kick), 14:05.

Jac_FG Lambo 36, :05.

Third Quarter

Phi_Adams 1 run (Elliott kick), 5:30.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 52, 14:56.

Jac_McGough 4 run (Lambo kick), 9:03.

Phi_Scott 1 run (Elliott kick), 5:00.

A_57,139.

___

Phi Jac
First downs 25 16
Total Net Yards 324 250
Rushes-yards 33-139 21-59
Passing 185 191
Punt Returns 0-0 2-6
Kickoff Returns 2-32 3-55
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-31-1 21-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-1 4-21
Punts 4-43.8 6-43.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 11-66 12-119
Time of Possession 31:39 28:21

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 7-43, Sanders 5-31, Pumphrey 5-29, Howard 4-15, Kessler 1-14, Adams 5-7, Smallwood 3-3, Thorson 3-(minus 3). Jacksonville, McGough 2-21, Rawls 7-19, Henderson 1-13, Blue 4-5, Minshew 2-2, Mays 5-(minus 1).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Kessler 1-4-0-11, Thorson 16-26-1-175, Ward 0-1-0-0. Jacksonville, Minshew 19-29-0-202, McGough 2-9-0-10.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Tye 3-34, C.Johnson 3-23, Ward 2-42, Arcega-Whiteside 2-20, Agudosi 2-18, Adams 1-19, Michel 1-12, Perkins 1-7, B.Miller 1-6, Hollins 1-5. Jacksonville, Board 5-54, McBride 4-47, Rawls 3-19, Walker 2-34, Koyack 2-17, Mays 2-15, O’Shaughnessy 1-18, Cole 1-5, Ernsberger 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

