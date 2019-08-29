Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Eagles-Jets Stats

August 29, 2019 10:50 pm
 
Philadelphia 0 0 0 0—0
New York 0 3 3 0—6
Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Bertolet 23, 12:19.

Third Quarter

NYJ_FG Bertolet 39, 5:10.

A_74,615.

___

Phi NYJ
First downs 7 17
Total Net Yards 103 338
Rushes-yards 18-39 27-46
Passing 64 292
Punt Returns 1-(minu 5-17
Kickoff Returns 1-23 1-14
Interceptions Ret. 2-8 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 12-26-1 36-46-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-20 2-12
Punts 8-46.1 4-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-0
Penalties-Yards 2-9 7-45
Time of Possession 20:17 39:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Smallwood 7-23, Ward 1-15, Pumphrey 3-3, Thorson 2-2, Jo.Adams 2-(minus 1), Scott 3-(minus 3). New York, McGuire 14-29, Cannon 4-17, Falk 1-6, Holmes 5-0, Webb 3-(minus 6).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Thorson 12-26-1-84. New York, Siemian 5-5-0-37, Falk 13-18-0-91, Webb 18-23-2-176.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Michel 2-30, Ellis 2-19, Perkins 2-12, Agudosi 1-13, Scott 1-6, Hollins 1-6, Tye 1-4, Smallwood 1-(minus 1), Jo.Adams 1-(minus 5). New York, Holmes 5-55, Bellamy 5-52, Tomlinson 5-40, McGuire 5-35, D.Brown 4-21, Burnett 3-40, Dortch 3-22, D.Thompson 2-20, White 2-16, Cannon 2-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Bertolet 53, Bertolet 56, Bertolet 49.

