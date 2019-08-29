Eagles-Jets Stats

|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0—0
|New York
|0
|3
|3
|0—6
|Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Bertolet 23, 12:19.
NYJ_FG Bertolet 39, 5:10.
A_74,615.
___
|Phi
|NYJ
|First downs
|7
|17
|Total Net Yards
|103
|338
|Rushes-yards
|18-39
|27-46
|Passing
|64
|292
|Punt Returns
|1-(minu
|5-17
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-8
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-26-1
|36-46-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-20
|2-12
|Punts
|8-46.1
|4-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-9
|7-45
|Time of Possession
|20:17
|39:43
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Smallwood 7-23, Ward 1-15, Pumphrey 3-3, Thorson 2-2, Jo.Adams 2-(minus 1), Scott 3-(minus 3). New York, McGuire 14-29, Cannon 4-17, Falk 1-6, Holmes 5-0, Webb 3-(minus 6).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Thorson 12-26-1-84. New York, Siemian 5-5-0-37, Falk 13-18-0-91, Webb 18-23-2-176.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Michel 2-30, Ellis 2-19, Perkins 2-12, Agudosi 1-13, Scott 1-6, Hollins 1-6, Tye 1-4, Smallwood 1-(minus 1), Jo.Adams 1-(minus 5). New York, Holmes 5-55, Bellamy 5-52, Tomlinson 5-40, McGuire 5-35, D.Brown 4-21, Burnett 3-40, Dortch 3-22, D.Thompson 2-20, White 2-16, Cannon 2-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Bertolet 53, Bertolet 56, Bertolet 49.
