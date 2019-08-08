Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eagles lose quarterback Nate Sudfeld to injury

August 8, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld left the sideline on a cart after injuring his left arm on a late hit in the second quarter of Philadelphia’s game against Tennessee.

Sudfeld fell backward after a personal foul by Isaiah Mack and immediately went to the sideline. He was wearing an air cast on the cart ride to the locker room. Cody Kessler replaced him and took a late hit from Nigel Harris on his first play.

Sudfeld started instead of Carson Wentz as Eagles coach Doug Pederson gave almost all of his healthy starters a night off. Sudfeld threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marken Michel and finished 10 of 18 for 177 yards.

Sudfeld, who has thrown 25 passes in two seasons with the Eagles, is replacing Nick Foles as the backup quarterback. Foles, the Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia’s 41-33 win over New England in February 2018, signed an $88 million, four-year deal with Jacksonville in free agency.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot