Eagles Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-8)

New faces: WR DeSean Jackson, WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RB Jordan Howard, RB Miles Sanders, DT Malik Jackson, LB Zach Brown, DE Vinny Curry, QB Cody Kessler.

Key losses: QB Nick Foles, DE Michael Bennett, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Jay Ajayi, DE Chris Long, WR Jordan Matthews, S Chris Maragos, S Corey Graham.

Strengths: If QB Carson Wentz stays healthy, offense has potential to be dynamic. Jackson is team’s best deep threat since he was here a few years ago. Zach Ertz/Dallas Goedert might be top tight end duo in league. Howard/Sanders combination in backfield could be special. O-line is among league’s best units.

Advertisement

Weaknesses: Pass rush is area of concern after losing 15 1/2 sacks from Bennett and Long. Team is counting on 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett to fulfill potential and 31-year-old Brandon Graham to rebound from four-sack season after getting a $27 million in guarantees in new deal. Linebacker depth is also issue. Secondary is deep but three starters are returning from season-ending injuries.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl 13-1. Over/under wins 10.

Expectations: Super Bowl or bust. Fans won’t be satisfied unless there’s another parade on Broad Street. After winning franchise’s first Super Bowl title two years ago, coach Doug Pederson declared deep playoff runs “the new norm.” Team has talent to do it but Wentz must stay healthy because Foles is in Jacksonville now.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.