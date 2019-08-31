Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Earnhardt puts aside plane crash to run at Darlington

August 31, 2019 7:25 pm
 
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A joyful Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the racetrack Saturday, finishing sixth in the Xfinity event at Darlington Raceway two weeks after he and his family escaped a plane in flames in Tennessee.

The race was a welcome relief from thinking about the crash for Earnhardt and his family. He hopped in his car after kissing wife Amy and 16-month old daughter Isla, and his driving skills kicked in as he moved up from 14th into the top five.

Earnhardt’s glee was apparent when he told fellow broadcaster Jeff Burton, “I didn’t think I’d be this good.”

It was Earnhardt’s only race this season and his first since finishing fourth in Richmond almost a year ago.

NASCAR Cup regular Denny Hamlin had crossed the line first but was disqualified and stripped of the win when his car failed inspection. Second place Cole Custer was awarded the victory.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

