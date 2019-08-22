Listen Live Sports

Earthquakes-Los Angeles FC, Sums

August 22, 2019 12:58 am
 
San Jose 0 0—0
Los Angeles FC 3 1—4

First half_1, Los Angeles FC, Rossi, 14, 6th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 25 (penalty kick), 17th; 3, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 26 (Rossi), 41st.

Second half_4, Los Angeles FC, Perez, 1 (Kaye), 81st.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Los Angeles FC, Tyler Miller, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Los Angeles FC, Blessing, 65th; Blackmon, 74th. San Jose, Jungwirth, 19th; Godoy, 35th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam; Jeremy Hanson; Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_0.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Tyler Miller; Steven Beitashour, Tristan Blackmon, Jordan Harvey (Mohammed El Munir, 61st), Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta, Lee Nguyen; Latif Blessing (Mark Anthony Kaye, 73rd), Josh Perez, Diego Rossi (Adama Diomande, 63rd), Carlos Vela.

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Nick Lima (Shea Salinas, 64th), Marcos Lopez (Carlos Fierro, 64th); Anibal Godoy, Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili, Jackson Yueill; Cristian Espinoza, Danny Hoesen, Andres Rios (Chris Wondolowski, 70th).

