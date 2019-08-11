Listen Live Sports

Elliott, Przybylko help Union beat slumping Dynamo 2-1

August 11, 2019 8:09 pm
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and Jack Elliott scored and the Philadelphia Union beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Sunday night.

Elliott’s header gave the Union a 2-1 lead in the 78th minute. Jamiro Monteiro played a high entry to the center of the area where a clearance attempted deflected off Elliott and bounced off the crossbar before he headed it into an empty net.

The Union (13-7-6) have won three of their last four games.

Przybylko rolled it to Haris Medunjanin at the top of the area, who tapped it back to Przybylko for a first-timer that rolled through the legs of goalkeeper Joe Willis into the net to make it 1-0 in the 18th.

Christian Ramirez, in his first game for Houston after being traded from Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, tied it in the 42nd. DaMarcus Beasley, on the left side, played a cross to Ramirez at the top of the area where he flipped it up and then rifled a volley inside the post.

The Dynamo (9-13-3) have lost seven of their last eight games.

