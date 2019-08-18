Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

English rugby league player found dead in hotel room

August 18, 2019 6:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATLEY, England (AP) — An English rugby league club says one of its players has been found dead in his hotel room the day after a game in France.

Batley Bulldogs announced the death of Archie Bruce on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Bruce made his debut for Batley in a second-tier Championship match against French club Toulouse on Saturday evening local time.

Batley chairman Kevin Nicholas says in a statement that inquiries by French authorities are ongoing and the squad has delayed its return to Britain.

Advertisement

Bruce, a scrumhalf, recently joined Batley from amateur club Dewsbury Moor and made his debut off the replacements’ bench in the 46-0 loss to Toulouse in the south of France.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US