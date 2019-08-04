Everton signs teenage striker Kean from Juventus

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton has signed 19-year-old Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus in a deal reported to be worth 27.5 million pounds ($33.5 million).

Everton announced the signing on its website Sunday, saying Kean has signed a five-year deal.

The highly-rated forward scored six goals in 13 appearances in helping Juventus claim last season’s Serie A title, having made his club debut as a 16-year-old. He made his international debut against Finland in a European Championship qualifier in March, when he became the youngest player to score for Italy since 1958.

“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I,” Kean said. “It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve. I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”

