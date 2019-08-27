Listen Live Sports

Ex-NFL player charged with illegally possessing firearms

August 27, 2019 1:08 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks has been charged with illegally possessing firearms.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Monday in announcing the charges against 40-year-old Saousoalii Siavii Jr. that he was twice stunned with a Taser after he resisted arrest when he was taken into custody in August.

The confrontation began after Siavii was spotted exiting a vehicle reported stolen. Prosecutors say he fought off officers in the Kansas City suburb of Independence before being restrained. Siavii was in possession of a gun, ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The criminal complaint says he’s been arrested twice before while in possession of illegal drugs and loaded firearms.

The federal public defender representing Siavii didn’t immediately return an email message from The Associated Press.

