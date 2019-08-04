Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Expansion FC Cincinnati hires Ron Jans as coach

August 4, 2019 8:24 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati hired Ron Jans on Sunday as their third head coach in their first MLS season.

The expansion team fired Alan Koch in May. Yoann Damet directed the club as interim head coach and will remain as an assistant.

“We are excited to get Ron involved with the team as soon as possible and leading us the rest of the season,” general manager Gerard Nijkamp said. “He has a pedigree of success and guiding strong clubs, especially through difficult transitions to championships.

Jans has directed eight clubs in Europe. The 60-year-old Dutchman coached PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivisie from 2013-17, working with FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp. Jans was most recently technical director at FC Groningen.

Last-place Cincinnati is 5-17-2.

