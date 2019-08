Falcons-Jaguars Stats

By The Associated Press

Atlanta 7 14 3 7—31 Jacksonville 0 6 0 6—12 First Quarter

Atl_Ollison 9 run (Tavecchio kick), 5:08.

Second Quarter

Atl_Brooks-James 15 run (Tavecchio kick), 12:48.

Jac_FG Lambo 48, 10:19.

Atl_Blake 12 pass from Etling (Tavecchio kick), 6:37.

Advertisement

Jac_FG Lambo 51, :00.

Third Quarter

Atl_FG Walsh 46, 8:44.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Brooks-James 52 run (Walsh kick), 2:11.

Jac_McGough 16 run (pass failed), 1:08.

A_56,511.

___

Atl Jac First downs 22 14 Total Net Yards 425 259 Rushes-yards 39-255 22-157 Passing 170 102 Punt Returns 3-22 2-8 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-68 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 15-25-0 17-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 2-8 Punts 4-49.8 8-41.5 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 12-128 7-99 Time of Possession 32:51 27:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Brooks-James 15-137, Etling 10-67, Ollison 14-51. Jacksonville, Hood 8-71, Armstead 6-40, McGough 3-35, Rawls 5-11.

PASSING_Atlanta, Etling 15-25-0-174. Jacksonville, Minshew 11-26-0-79, McGough 6-12-0-31.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Graham 3-35, D.Gray 2-41, Zaccheaus 2-25, Worton 2-24, Ollison 2-13, Blake 1-12, Paulsen 1-9, Green 1-8, Duarte 1-7. Jacksonville, McBride 3-37, Brady 3-14, Hood 2-14, C.Jones 2-8, Ernsberger 2-4, Armstead 1-10, Meier 1-8, Mays 1-6, Leonard 1-5, Rawls 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Tavecchio 53.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.