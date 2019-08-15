Listen Live Sports

Family spokesman: Atlanta teen who died was running in heat

August 15, 2019 10:54 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — A representative for the family of an Atlanta area teenager who died says the girl was running outside in the heat for a conditioning drill when she collapsed.

Spokesman Justin Miller told news outlets 16-year-old Imani Bell was exercising for the basketball team Tuesday. The girl attended Elite Scholars Academy in Jonesboro. Temperatures in the Atlanta area that day climbed into the high 90s, prompting a heat advisory.

Miller said Bell’s family is wondering why she was outside.

Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said in a statement school officials were saddened by the loss of the student. A spokesman, Ronald Jones-Shields, said the district would have no additional comment, citing an active investigation.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

