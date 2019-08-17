Listen Live Sports

Scout given CPR in stands during Giants-Diamondbacks game

August 17, 2019 10:56 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — A scout for the San Francisco Giants had a medical issue and was given CPR in the stands behind home plate at Chase Field during Saturday’s Giants-Diamondbacks game.

The game was delayed briefly before the start of the third inning while emergency medical personnel attended to the man in a section of field-level seats. It wasn’t clear how the man ended up on the concrete beneath his seat, but the section was cleared quickly while security workers and EMTs rushed to the man’s side.

The medical workers gave CPR to the man before strapping him to a stretcher and taking him out of the seating area. Fans applauded as the man was rushed up the steps to the concourse.

Stadium staff said the man was a Giants scout and said he was taken to a hospital and was breathing on his own.

Diamondbacks players stopped their warmups on the field and looked into the stands to see what happened. Russ Amaral, Arizona’s vice president of ballpark operations, was also on the scene.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

