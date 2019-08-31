FC Dallas 3, Cincinnati 1

Cincinnati 0 1 — 1 FC Dallas 1 2 — 3

First half_1, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 6 (Ondrasek), 12th minute.

Second half_2, FC Dallas, Barrios, 4 (Ferreira), 49th; 3, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 4, 52nd; 4, Cincinnati, Ledesma, 5 (penalty kick), 64th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague; FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Hedges, FC Dallas, 37th; Badji, FC Dallas, 60th; Cannon, FC Dallas, 62nd; Gutman, Cincinnati, 65th; Ledesma, Cincinnati, 73rd; Acosta, FC Dallas, 85th.

Red Cards_Manneh, Cincinnati, 75th.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Logan Brown, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_15,811.

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Justin Hoyte, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz, Greg Garza (Andrew Gutman, 60th), Roland Lamah (Rashawn Dally, 77th), Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh, Victor Ulloa (Fatai Alashe, 64th); .

FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon (Bressan, 90th), Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Brandon Servania; Dominique Badji, Jesus Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal, 68th), Zdenek Ondrasek (Ricardo Pepi, 87th).

