Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FC Dallas 3, Cincinnati 1

August 31, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati 0 1 1
FC Dallas 1 2 3

First half_1, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 6 (Ondrasek), 12th minute.

Second half_2, FC Dallas, Barrios, 4 (Ferreira), 49th; 3, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 4, 52nd; 4, Cincinnati, Ledesma, 5 (penalty kick), 64th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Jimmy Hague; FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Hedges, FC Dallas, 37th; Badji, FC Dallas, 60th; Cannon, FC Dallas, 62nd; Gutman, Cincinnati, 65th; Ledesma, Cincinnati, 73rd; Acosta, FC Dallas, 85th.

Advertisement

Red Cards_Manneh, Cincinnati, 75th.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Logan Brown, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

A_15,811.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Justin Hoyte, Maikel Van der Werff, Kendall Waston; Leonardo Bertone, Allan Cruz, Greg Garza (Andrew Gutman, 60th), Roland Lamah (Rashawn Dally, 77th), Emmanuel Ledesma, Kekuta Manneh, Victor Ulloa (Fatai Alashe, 64th); .

FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon (Bressan, 90th), Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta, Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Brandon Servania; Dominique Badji, Jesus Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal, 68th), Zdenek Ondrasek (Ricardo Pepi, 87th).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury