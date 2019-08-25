Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

FC Dallas 5, Houston 1

August 25, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Houston 0 1 1
FC Dallas 2 3 5

First half_1, FC Dallas, Ziegler, 5 (penalty kick), 24th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 7 (Ondrasek), 29th.

Second half_3, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 2 (Hollingshead), 56th; 4, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 3 (Badji), 64th; 5, Houston, Rodriguez, 6 (Manotas), 80th; 6, FC Dallas, Barrios, 3, 90th+6.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Michael Nelson; FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Elis, Houston, 15th; Bizama, Houston, 23rd; Badji, FC Dallas, 29th; Ferreira, FC Dallas, 33rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Eduardo Mariscal, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

A_15,462.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis, Jose Bizama, Kiki Struna, Maynor Figueroa, DaMarcus Beasley, Alberth Elis, Matias Vera(Darwin Ceren, 80th), Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez(Christian Ramirez, 54th), Tommy McNamara(Memo Rodriguez, 65th), Mauro Manotas.

FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Ryan Hollingshead, Brandon Servania, Bryan Acosta, Jesus Ferreira(Bressan, 90th), Dominique Badji(Paxton Pomykal, 69th), Zdenek Ondrasek(Ricardo Pepi, 83rd), Michael Barrios.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution