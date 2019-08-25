FC Dallas 5, Houston 1

Houston 0 1 — 1 FC Dallas 2 3 — 5

First half_1, FC Dallas, Ziegler, 5 (penalty kick), 24th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 7 (Ondrasek), 29th.

Second half_3, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 2 (Hollingshead), 56th; 4, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 3 (Badji), 64th; 5, Houston, Rodriguez, 6 (Manotas), 80th; 6, FC Dallas, Barrios, 3, 90th+6.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis, Michael Nelson; FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Elis, Houston, 15th; Bizama, Houston, 23rd; Badji, FC Dallas, 29th; Ferreira, FC Dallas, 33rd.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Eduardo Mariscal, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_15,462.

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis, Jose Bizama, Kiki Struna, Maynor Figueroa, DaMarcus Beasley, Alberth Elis, Matias Vera(Darwin Ceren, 80th), Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez(Christian Ramirez, 54th), Tommy McNamara(Memo Rodriguez, 65th), Mauro Manotas.

FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Ryan Hollingshead, Brandon Servania, Bryan Acosta, Jesus Ferreira(Bressan, 90th), Dominique Badji(Paxton Pomykal, 69th), Zdenek Ondrasek(Ricardo Pepi, 83rd), Michael Barrios.

