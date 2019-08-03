FC Dallas-Orlando City, Sums

Dallas 0 0—0 Orlando 1 1—2

First half_1, Orlando, Akindele, 8 (Ruan), 13th minute.

Second half_2, Orlando, Ascues, 1 (Kljestan), 90th.

Goalies_Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_Orlando, Mendez, 69th. Dallas, Ziegler, 20th; Pomykal, 39th; Servania, 45th; Ferreira, 81st.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Jason White; Eric Boria; Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

A_22,479.

Lineups

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Will Johnson (Kyle Smith, 90th), Jhegson Mendez; Tesho Akindele, Dom Dwyer (Nani, 72nd), Chris Mueller (Sacha Kljestan, 54th).

Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Bressan, Matt Hedges (Bryan Reynolds, 85th), Reto Ziegler; Edwin Gyasi (Michael Barrios, 30th), Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera, Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania (Dominique Badji, 46th); Jesus Ferreira.

