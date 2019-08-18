Fever-Mystics, Box

Listen Live Sports

August 18, 2019 5:06 pm
 
INDIANA (68)

Achonwa 3-9 1-1 7, Dupree 0-4 0-0 0, Laney 2-5 0-0 5, T.Mitchell 5-9 6-6 17, Wheeler 2-8 0-0 5, Burke 1-2 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 3-7 3-3 9, Kea 2-4 1-2 5, Mavunga 1-4 0-0 2, McCall 0-4 2-2 2, McCowan 6-7 2-4 14. Totals 25-63 15-18 68.

WASHINGTON (107)

Atkins 5-10 0-0 14, Cloud 4-10 0-0 9, Delle Donne 7-10 8-8 25, Powers 6-10 3-3 19, Sanders 2-2 0-0 4, Hawkins 2-10 2-2 7, Hines-Allen 2-5 0-0 5, Meesseman 5-11 0-0 11, Mestdagh 1-2 0-0 2, Peddy 1-1 0-0 3, Walker-Kimbrough 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 37-76 15-15 107.

Indiana 10 24 19 15— 68
Washington 24 19 36 28—107

3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-15 (T.Mitchell 1-1, Laney 1-3, Wheeler 1-6, Kea 0-1, Burke 0-1, K.Mitchell 0-3), Washington 18-39 (Powers 4-6, Atkins 4-9, Delle Donne 3-4, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Peddy 1-1, Hines-Allen 1-3, Cloud 1-3, Meesseman 1-4, Hawkins 1-5, Mestdagh 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 28 (McCowan 10), Washington 35 (Delle Donne 9). Assists_Indiana 15 (Achonwa 5), Washington 30 (Cloud 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Washington 17. Technicals_Indiana coach Fever (Defensive three second), McCowan. A_4,034 (4,200).

