Fever-Sparks, Box

August 23, 2019 12:37 am
 
INDIANA (65)

Burke 2-8 3-5 7, Dupree 5-7 0-0 10, McCowan 2-7 2-2 6, T.Mitchell 1-7 4-4 6, Wheeler 1-6 0-0 2, Achonwa 2-4 2-2 6, K.Mitchell 5-12 0-2 14, Kea 1-1 0-0 3, Laney 3-5 0-0 7, Mavunga 1-1 0-2 2, McCall 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 23-60 13-19 65.

LOS ANGELES (98)

Gray 4-9 0-0 10, N.Ogwumike 7-16 3-3 17, Parker 3-8 2-4 8, Ruffin-Pratt 3-6 3-3 11, Williams 4-12 1-2 10, Beard 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 3-4 4-6 10, C.Ogwumike 7-8 1-2 15, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Mabrey 1-2 1-2 3, Vadeeva 4-8 0-0 8, Wiese 1-1 1-1 4. Totals 38-76 16-23 98.

Indiana 18 13 11 23—65
Los Angeles 14 29 27 28—98

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-17 (K.Mitchell 4-9, Kea 1-1, Laney 1-2, Burke 0-1, Wheeler 0-4), Los Angeles 6-20 (Ruffin-Pratt 2-3, Gray 2-4, Wiese 1-1, Williams 1-8, Vadeeva 0-1, N.Ogwumike 0-1, Parker 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 27 (McCowan 7), Los Angeles 41 (Vadeeva, N.Ogwumike 7). Assists_Indiana 18 (Wheeler 6), Los Angeles 27 (Parker 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Los Angeles 18. Technicals_McCowan. A_8,816 (18,997).

