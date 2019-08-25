Listen Live Sports

Fever-Storm, Box

August 25, 2019 9:12 pm
 
INDIANA (63)

Burke 1-6 4-4 7, Dupree 4-14 4-4 12, McCowan 9-15 4-8 22, T.Mitchell 3-7 1-2 7, Wheeler 0-2 2-2 2, Achonwa 0-1 0-0 0, K.Mitchell 6-12 0-0 13, Laney 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 15-20 63.

SEATTLE (52)

Canada 0-3 7-8 7, Clark 2-10 0-0 5, Howard 2-13 4-4 10, Loyd 1-7 2-2 4, Russell 4-6 0-0 8, Langhorne 4-8 0-0 8, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-7 0-0 5, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 1-7 0-0 3, Zellous 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-62 13-14 52.

Indiana 18 15 18 12—63
Seattle 14 12 13 13—52

3-Point Goals_Indiana 2-10 (Burke 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-5, T.Mitchell 0-1, Dupree 0-1, Wheeler 0-1), Seattle 5-23 (Howard 2-5, Clark 1-4, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-5, Whitcomb 1-6, Loyd 0-1, Langhorne 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (McCowan 18), Seattle 33 (Howard 9). Assists_Indiana 14 (Achonwa, Dupree 3), Seattle 10 (Howard 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, Seattle 14. A_8,076 (10,000).

