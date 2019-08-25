Fight Schedule

Aug. 31

At O2 Arena, London, Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell, 12, for Lomachenko’s WBO/WBA and vacant WBC lightweight titles; Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin, 12, heavyweights; Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez, 12, for Edwards’ WBC World flyweight title; Joe Cordina vs. Gavin Gwynne, 12, for Cordina’s British and Commonwealth lightweight title.

At Minneapolis Armory (FOX), Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez, 12, junior middleweights; Duke Micah vs. Luis Roy Suarez Cruz, 10, bantamweights; Reymart Gaballo vs. Yeison Vargas, 10, bantamweights; Frank Sanchez Faure vs. Victor Bisbal, 10, heavyweights.

Sept. 5

At Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, Azat Hovhannisyan vs. Franklin Manzanilla, 12, junior featherweights.

Sept. 7

At Taguig City, Philippines, Sammy Salva vs. Padro Taduran, 12, for vacant IBF strawweight title.

Sept. 13

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev, 12, lightweights; Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 12, for Roman’s WBA Super World and IBF super bantamweight titles; Michael Hunter vs. Sergey Kuzmin, 10, heavyweights.

Sept. 14

At London, Sunny Edwards vs. Hugo Rosendo Guarneros, 12, for Edwards IBF International super flyweight title; Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid, 12, for Foster’s British super bantamweight title; Dec Spelman vs. Shakan Pitters, 10, for Spelman’s BBBofC English light heavyweight title; Zak Chelli vs. Kody Davies, 10, light heavyweights.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Tyson Fury vs. Otto Wallin, 12, heavyweights; Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO junior featherweight title; Jose Pedraza vs. Jose Zepeda, 10, junior welterweights.

At Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif., Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey, 12, for Munguia’s WBO World super weltereight title; Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow, 10, lightweights.

Sept. 20

At La Hacienda Event Center, Midland, Texas (SHO), Ruben Villa vs. Enrique Vivas, 10, for Villa’s WBO International featherweight title.; Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice, 10, lightweights.

Sept. 21

At Rabobank Theater, Bakersfield, Calif. (FS1), Jeison Rosario vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev, 12, super welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. Alfredo Angulo, 12, super middleweights; Chris Colbert vs. Miguel Beltran Jr., 10, featherweights; Thomas Dulorme vs. Terrel Williams, 10, welterweights; Jesus Ramos vs. Rickey Edwards, 10, super lightweights.

Sept. 28

At Staples Center, Los Angeles (PPV), Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter, 12, for Spence’s IBF/WBC World welterweight titles; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez, 12, for Dirrell’s WBC World super middleweight title; Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov, 12, for the vacant WBA World super lightweight title; Josesito Lopez vs. John Molina Jr., 10, welterweights; Robert Guerrero vs. Jerry Thomas, 10, welterweights.

Oct. 5

At Madison Square Garden, New York, Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Gennady Golovkin, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

Oct. 13

At Leeds, England, Josh Warrington vs. Sofiane Takoucht, 12, for Warrington’s IBF featherweight title; Zelfa Barrett vs. Jordan McCorry, 12, for Barrett’s Commonwealth super featherweight title; Lyndon Arthur vs. Emmanuel Anim, 12, for the vacant Commonwealth light heavyweight title; Michael Ramabeletsa vs. Jack Bateson, 10, super bantamweights; Troy Williamson vs. Nav Mansouri, 10, super welterweights.

Nov. 7

At Saitama, Japan, Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and Donaire’s WBA bantamweight titles (World Boxing Super Series final).

Dec. 7

At Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua, 12, for Ruiz’s IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.

