The Associated Press
 
Finlay, Mannone lead Minnesota United to win over Timbers

August 4, 2019 6:39 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ethan Finlay scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time, Vito Mannone had five saves for his second consecutive shutout and Minnesota United beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Sunday.

Mannone has shutouts in three of his last four games. Minnesota (11-7-5) is unbeaten, with five wins, in its last seven.

Portland’s Larrys Mabiala was called for a hand ball in the area and, after video review confirmed the call, Finlay converted from the spot in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Timbers had 57% possession and controlled much of the action but couldn’t convert. Sebastian Blanco missed wide on a chance in the third minute and his long-range shot in the 16th was tipped over the crossbar by Mannone — who made a double-save in the 29th minute. Brian Fernandez first-timed a shot off the post in the 78th and his header in the 82nd slipped just over the crossbar.

The Timbers (9-9-4) had their six game unbeaten streak snapped.

