Florida, Miami announce suspensions before season opener

August 24, 2019 7:17 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 8 Florida has suspended four players, including safety Brad Stewart and defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton, for the team’s season opener against Miami.

The Gators announced the suspensions about five minutes before kickoff at Camping World Stadium. They also suspended receiver Rick Wells and walk-on defensive back Pat Moorer.

The Hurricanes, meanwhile, suspended sophomore cornerback DJ Ivey for a “violation of team rules.” Ivey and Al Blades Jr. had been listed as co-starters heading into the opener. Miami also will be without backup safety Bubba Bolden, who did not suit up for Saturday night’s game. The sophomore and Southern California transfer arrived on campus a little more than two weeks ago.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

