Florida State names Blackman starting QB

August 25, 2019 10:36 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — James Blackman was the front-runner all along and now the quarterback has won Florida State’s starting job.

Coach Willie Taggart made the announcement on Sunday night in a statement posted on the school’s website. Blackman beat out Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook and Louisville transfer Jordan Travis. The redshirt sophomore will start for the Seminoles when they open the season against Boise State on Saturday in Jacksonville.

It’s not clear if Hornibrook or Travis will be FSU’s backup. Taggart’s next opportunity to meet with the media is on Monday.

Blackman has started 13 games, including 12 as a true freshman in 2017. He has thrown for 2,740 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at FSU.

In his only 2018 start, Blackman threw for 421 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a road loss to NC State. Blackman became the immediate odds-on favorite this winter when Taggart dismissed Deondre Francois, who started 11 games last fall.

