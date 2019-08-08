Listen Live Sports

Former Cardinals DT Nkemdiche signs with Dolphins

August 8, 2019 11:42 am
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has signed with the Miami Dolphins two weeks after the Arizona Cardinals released their 2016 first-round draft pick.

Nkemdiche is still recovering from ACL surgery last December, and the Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday.

He played in 27 games in three injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals. Last year he started six games and had 4½ sacks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

