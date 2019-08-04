Listen Live Sports

Former Central Michigan coordinator joins Georgia Tech staff

August 4, 2019 7:08 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Central Michigan offensive coordinator Chris Ostrowsky has joined new Georgia Tech coach Gofff Collins’ staff as a senior offensive advisor.

Ostrowsky coached at Central Michigan the last two seasons following five seasons as Northern Michigan’s coach.

Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris threw for 27 touchdowns, second-most in school history, and 3,237 yards under Ostrowsky in 2017.

