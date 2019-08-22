Listen Live Sports

Former Florida State football star gets prison sentence

August 22, 2019 4:51 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former star linebacker on Florida State’s 1993 national championship football team has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison and must pay more than $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty earlier this year on tax fraud charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced the sentence Thursday, about four months after the 46-year-old former FSU standout, Kenneth Alexander, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Alexander is the owner of Wizard Business Center, a Tallahassee tax preparation business. Authorities say Alexander prepared and filed false tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service for various individuals between 2012 and 2016.

Alexander was a starting linebacker when Florida State defeated Nebraska in the 1993 season’s Orange Bowl, giving the Seminoles their first national title.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Florida State earned its first national championship by defeating Nebraska in the 1993 season’s Orange Bowl, which was held on Jan. 1, 1994.

