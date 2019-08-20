Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Former Mexican referee to coach 3rd-division Spanish club

August 20, 2019 11:52 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Former referee Marco Rodríguez, a Mexican who officiated Brazil’s 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinals, is set to take over as coach of third-division Spanish club Salamanca.

It will be Rodríguez’s first coaching job since retiring as a referee after the World Cup in Brazil.

In addition to the Brazil-Germany semifinal match, Rodríguez also officiated the Uruguay-Italy group game in which Luis Suárez bit Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

Rodríguez, who also has Spanish citizenship, had already officiated in two other World Cups — 2006 and 2010. He also used to work as a soccer commentator in Mexico.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

