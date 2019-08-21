Listen Live Sports

Former New Mexico AD indicted on embezzlement charges

August 21, 2019 4:15 pm
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs has been indicted in connection with a lavish 2015 golf trip to Scotland that was partly paid for with state funds.

Documents filed Wednesday in state district court show a grand jury indicted the 63-year-old Krebs on embezzlement, larceny, and tampering charges.

The charges are part of an investigation into questionable spending by the school’s troubled athletic department.

Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation in 2017 after it was discovered that the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.

Krebs served as New Mexico athletic director from 2006 to 2017.

Krebs’ attorney Paul Kennedy says he’s confident his client will be vindicated by a jury.

