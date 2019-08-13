Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Former Oklahoma running back Mike Gaddis dies at age 50

August 13, 2019 1:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former University of Oklahoma running back Mike Gaddis, who former coach Barry Switzer called the best running back from the state of Oklahoma he ever signed, has died. He was 50.

Switzer told The Associated Press Tuesday that Gaddis’ father-in-law told him Gaddis died Monday at his home in Oklahoma City. A cause of death was not released.

Gaddis signed with OU out of Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, and as a sophomore in 1989 rushed for 829 yards in six games before suffering a severe knee injury against Texas.

Gaddis returned in 1991 to rush for more than 1,300 yards and was a sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings, but never played in the NFL.

Advertisement

Switzer said funeral services were incomplete.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service