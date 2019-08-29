Listen Live Sports

Former Spain coach Luis Enrique announces death of daughter

August 29, 2019 5:08 pm
 
MADRID (AP) — Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says his 9-year-old daughter has died after a five-month battle against a type of bone cancer.

Luis Enrique posted a message on Twitter on Thursday saying “our daughter Xana has passed away this afternoon.” He also thanked supporters for “all of the love received during these months and we appreciate the discretion and understanding.”

The 49-year-old coach left his job with Spain’s national team in June because of his daughter’s illness. He initially stepped away temporarily and delegated his duties to then assistant coach Robert Moreno, but eventually resigned to focus solely on his family.

Luis Enrique ended his message by saying Xana “will be the star that guides our family.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

