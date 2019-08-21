Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Forward Colin White signs six-year deal with Ottawa Senators

August 21, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OTTAWA (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Colin White to a six-year contract with an average annual value of $4.75 million.

White had 14 goals and 27 assists in 71 games last year in his first full season in the NHL, his 41 points fifth best among rookies.

The 21st overall pick in 2015, White has 16 goals and 31 assists in 94 career NHL games after playing two years at Boston College in his native Massachusetts. He has played for the U.S. at the past two world championships.

___

Advertisement

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union