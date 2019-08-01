Listen Live Sports

Four players banned for life by Asian Football Confederation

August 1, 2019 11:30 pm
 
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation has banned four players for life for attempting to fix matches in the AFC Cup in 2017 and 2018.

The AFC said Friday that defender Kursanbek Sheratov, striker Vladimir Verevkin and defender Iliaz Alimov of Kyrgyzstan and goalkeeper Abduaziz Mahkamov of Tajikistan had been banned from taking part in any football-related activities for life.

It said Sheratov was found guilty of being involved in a conspiracy to manipulate a match involving his club Dordoi FC in the 2017 season of the AFC Cup. He was also found guilty of supporting betting activity in connection with the match.

Verevkin and Alimov were found guilty of being involved in a conspiracy to manipulate matches involving their club FC Alay in the 2017 and/or 2018 season of the AFC Cup.

Mahkamov was found guilty of being involved in a conspiracy to manipulate matches involving the same club, FC Alay, in the 2017 and 2018 seasons of the AFC Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

