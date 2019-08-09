Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fowles, Lynx beat Connecticut 89-57, snap Sun’s win streak

August 9, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 17 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Connecticut Sun 89-57 on Friday night.

The Sun had won eight games in a row, their longest streak since 2006, dating to a July 10 loss to Atlanta.

Danielle Robinson and Stephanie Talbot had 14 points each, Odyssey Sims scored 12 points and Damiris Dantas 11 for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier added 10 points and eight rebounds and tied her career high with four steals.

Minnesota (12-11), which never trailed, jumped to a 10-4 lead and Robinson and Dantas scored six points apiece during a 17-0 run that made it 36-14 midway through the second quarter. Connecticut (16-7) went 0 for 10 from the field, 0 for 2 from the free-throw line and committed 10 turnovers during that stretch.

Advertisement

The Lynx set season highs for field goals (36), field-goal percentage (53.7), 3-point field-goal percentage (50), assists (27) and margin of victory (32) while tying their season marks for 3-pointers made (nine) and points in a quarter (30 in the second).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bria Holmes led Connecticut with 10 points. The Sun, who were held to the lowest-scoring output of the season, shot just 30.9% percent (21 of 68) from the field, made just 5 of 23 from 3-point range and hit 10 of 19 free throws.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot