French league game halted after homophobic banners unfurled

NICE, France (AP) — The French league game between Nice and Marseille was halted for several minutes during the first half Wednesday after Nice fans unfurled two banners with homophobic messages.

One banner referred to Tuesday’s takeover of Nice by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man who is the owner of chemicals giant Ineos.

The banner displayed a play on words referring to the fact Ratcliffe also owns the Team Ineos cycling and using the term “pedale,” which in French means “to pedal” in cycling but is also a derogatory term used to define gay people.

It read: “Welcome to the Ineos group: at Nice we also love to pedal.”

Another banner at the Allianz Riviera criticized French league authorities for approving more fenced off sections in the stands, saying it makes for “more gay” stadiums. That was followed by sporadic chanting against the French league — or LFP — with an anti-gay slur.

Referee Clement Turpin interrupted the game midway through the first half — and play resumed about 10 minutes later. Marseille won the game 2-1.

Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien told broadcaster Canal Plus that halting the match was the wrong decision.

“We’re not going to stop the game each time some morons do something,” Cyprien said. “I’m against all forms of discrimination, (whether it’s) homophobia or racism, but you shouldn’t stop the match for so little. It’s ridiculous.”

Earlier this month, referee Mehdi Mokhtari stopped a second-division match between Nancy and Le Mans for about a minute after an initial appeal made over the speakers to stop homophobic chanting failed to have an effect. The game continued shortly afterward.

On Wednesday night the LFP said the Piantoni stand in Nancy’s stadium —from where the chants were made — will be shut for the next match.

