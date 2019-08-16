Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

French second division game halted over homophobic chanting

August 16, 2019 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NANCY, France (AP) — French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has congratulated a referee for interrupting a French second division game due to apparent homophobic chants from fans.

Mehdi Mokhtari stopped the game on Friday between Nancy and Le Mans for about a minute after an initial appeal made over the speakers to stop the chants failed to have an effect at Nancy’s Marcel Picot Stadium. The game continued shortly afterward.

“It’s a first. And a last, I hope,” Maracineanu wrote on Twitter.

___

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US