Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

August 23, 2019 10:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cary Christian, N.C. 28, Greenbrier Christian 20, OT

Central – Wise 27, Marion 7

GW-Danville 42, Dan River 9

Advertisement

Galax 7, Floyd County 0

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Honaker 52, Eastside 35

Life Christian 33, E.C. Glass 0

Radford 17, Pulaski County 7

Ridgeview 33, Chilhowie 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atlantic Shores Christian vs. Isle of Wight Academy, ppd. to Aug 24th.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Benedictine vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Catholic vs. Norfolk Christian School, ppd. to Aug 24th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow