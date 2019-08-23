Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cary Christian, N.C. 28, Greenbrier Christian 20, OT

Central – Wise 27, Marion 7

GW-Danville 42, Dan River 9

Advertisement

Galax 7, Floyd County 0

Honaker 52, Eastside 35

Life Christian 33, E.C. Glass 0

Radford 17, Pulaski County 7

Ridgeview 33, Chilhowie 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atlantic Shores Christian vs. Isle of Wight Academy, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Benedictine vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Catholic vs. Norfolk Christian School, ppd. to Aug 24th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.