Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

August 30, 2019 10:29 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alleghany County, N.C. 7, Grayson County 6

Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 8

Arcadia 51, Northampton 0

Advertisement

Archbishop Curley, Md. 35, Bishop O’Connell 0

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Hargrave Military 0

Benedictine 37, Catholic 28

Blacksburg 24, Giles 0

Buckingham County 27, Appomattox 6

C.D. Hylton 35, Mount Vernon 28

Central – Wise 51, Eastside 20

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Chatham 47, Cumberland 6

Chilhowie 46, Marion 26

Christiansburg 35, Floyd County 16

Churchland 60, Grafton 0

Clarke County 42, Buffalo Gap 0

Colonial Beach 67, Charles City County High School 0

Covington 47, Alleghany 33

Dan River 35, Tunstall 7

Deep Creek 48, Great Bridge 19

Dinwiddie 45, GW-Danville 42

Eden Morehead, N.C. 40, Martinsville 0

Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 24, Indian River 20

Essex 42, Sussex Central 24

Fluvanna 29, Broadway 13

Fort Chiswell 15, Rural Retreat 14

Franklin County 28, Liberty-Bedford 0

Galax 32, Glenvar 29

Gate City 34, Richlands 29

Halifax County 29, Nottoway 14

Handley 48, Warren County 0

Hidden Valley 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

Highland Springs 44, Avalon, Md. 13

Holston 53, Eastern Montgomery 26

Honaker 14, Lebanon 0

J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 18

James Madison 15, George Marshall 13

John Marshall 14, Bluestone 0

Kenston Forest 39, Brunswick Academy 0

King William 53, Prince Edward County 0

King’s Fork High School 24, Smithfield 7

Lafayette 33, Goochland 0

Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21

Lee County, Ga. 27, Life Christian 0

Liberty-Bealeton 55, Brentsville 15

Lord Botetourt 15, Brookville 9

Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0

Louisa 39, Courtland 6

Luray 25, Woodstock Central 13

Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14

Massaponax 47, Chancellor 34

Menchville 21, Granby 0

Middlesex 33, Mathews 9

Mountain View 42, Albemarle 6

Nansemond River 44, Norview 12

Narrows 14, Auburn 0

Nelson County 50, Randolph-Henry 23

Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac School 0

Northumberland 48, Surry County 31

Patrick County 38, Carroll County 27

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Castlewood 6

Poquoson 42, Southampton 6

Portsmouth Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Pulaski County 14, Northside 0

Radford 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 23

Riverheads 49, Washington & Lee 15

Roanoke Catholic 72, Bath County 7

Rockbridge County 62, Parry McCluer 0

Salem 48, Amherst County 20

Sherando 49, James Wood 12

Spotswood 20, East Rockingham 12

Spotsylvania 35, Monticello 13

St. Annes-Belfield 57, Faith Christian, N.C. 22

Stone Bridge 28, Centreville 14

Strasburg 35, East Hardy, W.Va. 13

Stuarts Draft 48, James River-Buchanan 7

T.C. Williams 53, Herndon 0

Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14

Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 0

Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 12

Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Christopher’s 17

Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2

Twin Springs 30, Northwood 14

Union 41, Lee High 7

West Point 42, Rappahannock County 13

Western Albemarle 24, R.E. Lee-Staunton 8

Westfield 51, Battlefield 0

William Byrd 42, Cave Spring 21

William Campbell 28, Staunton River 10

William Fleming 52, Harrisonburg 10

Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 0

Woodrow Wilson 28, Lakeland 22

Woodside 14, Gloucester 0

Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 35, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jenkins, Ky. vs. Rye Cove, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space