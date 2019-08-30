Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alleghany County, N.C. 7, Grayson County 6
Altavista 28, Central of Lunenburg 8
Arcadia 51, Northampton 0
Archbishop Curley, Md. 35, Bishop O’Connell 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 43, Hargrave Military 0
Benedictine 37, Catholic 28
Blacksburg 24, Giles 0
Buckingham County 27, Appomattox 6
C.D. Hylton 35, Mount Vernon 28
Central – Wise 51, Eastside 20
Chatham 47, Cumberland 6
Chilhowie 46, Marion 26
Christiansburg 35, Floyd County 16
Churchland 60, Grafton 0
Clarke County 42, Buffalo Gap 0
Colonial Beach 67, Charles City County High School 0
Covington 47, Alleghany 33
Dan River 35, Tunstall 7
Deep Creek 48, Great Bridge 19
Dinwiddie 45, GW-Danville 42
Eden Morehead, N.C. 40, Martinsville 0
Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 24, Indian River 20
Essex 42, Sussex Central 24
Fluvanna 29, Broadway 13
Fort Chiswell 15, Rural Retreat 14
Franklin County 28, Liberty-Bedford 0
Galax 32, Glenvar 29
Gate City 34, Richlands 29
Halifax County 29, Nottoway 14
Handley 48, Warren County 0
Hidden Valley 42, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35
Highland Springs 44, Avalon, Md. 13
Holston 53, Eastern Montgomery 26
Honaker 14, Lebanon 0
J.R. Tucker 20, Caroline 18
James Madison 15, George Marshall 13
John Marshall 14, Bluestone 0
Kenston Forest 39, Brunswick Academy 0
King William 53, Prince Edward County 0
King’s Fork High School 24, Smithfield 7
Lafayette 33, Goochland 0
Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21
Lee County, Ga. 27, Life Christian 0
Liberty-Bealeton 55, Brentsville 15
Lord Botetourt 15, Brookville 9
Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0
Louisa 39, Courtland 6
Luray 25, Woodstock Central 13
Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14
Massaponax 47, Chancellor 34
Menchville 21, Granby 0
Middlesex 33, Mathews 9
Mountain View 42, Albemarle 6
Nansemond River 44, Norview 12
Narrows 14, Auburn 0
Nelson County 50, Randolph-Henry 23
Norfolk Academy 40, Potomac School 0
Northumberland 48, Surry County 31
Patrick County 38, Carroll County 27
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Castlewood 6
Poquoson 42, Southampton 6
Portsmouth Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 14
Pulaski County 14, Northside 0
Radford 45, George Wythe-Wytheville 23
Riverheads 49, Washington & Lee 15
Roanoke Catholic 72, Bath County 7
Rockbridge County 62, Parry McCluer 0
Salem 48, Amherst County 20
Sherando 49, James Wood 12
Spotswood 20, East Rockingham 12
Spotsylvania 35, Monticello 13
St. Annes-Belfield 57, Faith Christian, N.C. 22
Stone Bridge 28, Centreville 14
Strasburg 35, East Hardy, W.Va. 13
Stuarts Draft 48, James River-Buchanan 7
T.C. Williams 53, Herndon 0
Tazewell 55, Virginia High 14
Thomas Dale 58, Cosby 0
Thomas Walker 35, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 12
Trinity Episcopal 20, St. Christopher’s 17
Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2
Twin Springs 30, Northwood 14
Union 41, Lee High 7
West Point 42, Rappahannock County 13
Western Albemarle 24, R.E. Lee-Staunton 8
Westfield 51, Battlefield 0
William Byrd 42, Cave Spring 21
William Campbell 28, Staunton River 10
William Fleming 52, Harrisonburg 10
Wilson Memorial 41, Waynesboro 0
Woodrow Wilson 28, Lakeland 22
Woodside 14, Gloucester 0
Zebulon B. Vance, N.C. 35, Heritage-Lynchburg 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jenkins, Ky. vs. Rye Cove, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.