Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

August 30, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Curley 35, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0

Archbishop Spalding 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 0

Bullis 35, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33

Advertisement

Calvert Hall College 35, Pallotti 0

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Dematha 34, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 6

Episcopal Academy, Pa. 34, St. Mary’s 21

Good Counsel 7, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 0

Highland Springs, Va. 44, Avalon 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 46, St. John’s Catholic Prep 8

McDonogh School 34, Malvern Prep, Pa. 13

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Mt. St. Joseph’s 59, Holy Spirit, N.J. 27

South Hagerstown 0, Middletown 0

St. Albans, D.C. 30, Severn 0

St. Frances 55, Simeon, Ill. 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space