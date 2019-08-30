Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Curley 35, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0
Archbishop Spalding 49, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt, Pa. 0
Bullis 35, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33
Calvert Hall College 35, Pallotti 0
Dematha 34, Imhotep Charter, Pa. 6
Episcopal Academy, Pa. 34, St. Mary’s 21
Good Counsel 7, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 0
Highland Springs, Va. 44, Avalon 13
Maryland School for the Deaf 46, St. John’s Catholic Prep 8
McDonogh School 34, Malvern Prep, Pa. 13
Mt. St. Joseph’s 59, Holy Spirit, N.J. 27
South Hagerstown 0, Middletown 0
St. Albans, D.C. 30, Severn 0
St. Frances 55, Simeon, Ill. 0
