Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP David Price on the paternity leave list. Recalled RHP Josh Smith and INF Marco Hernández from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of INF Matt Skole from Charlotte (IL). Placed C Welington Castillo on the family medical emergency leave list. Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHPs Phil Maton and Hunter Wood from Columbus (IL). Placed RHP Danny Salazar and LHP Tyler Olson on the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHPs Joe Biagini, Zach Greinke and Aaron Sanchez. Optioned INF-OF Myles Straw and RHP Jose Urquidy to Round Rock (PCL) and RHP Bryan Abreu to Corpus Christi (TL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment. Announced LHP Adam McCreery cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP J.A. Happ on the paternity list. Reinstated OF Brett Gardner from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected RHP Reggie McClain from Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Scott Heineman and C Jose Trevino from Nashville (PCL). Recalled C-INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Frisco (TL). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Nashville. Designated 3B Asdrúbal Cabrera and C Tim Federowicz for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Kingham from Buffalo (IL). Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Erik González from the 60-day IL and recalled him from Indianapolis, Designated INF Jung Ho Kang for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Sacramento (PCL). Activated INF Scooter Gennett. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from Sacramento. Designated INF-OF Tyler Austin for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Brian Matusz. Placed INF David Washington on the DL, retroactive to July 24.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to terms with F Vlatko Cancara on a multiyear contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Johnny Rogers vice president of pro personnel; and Mike Longabardi, Dean Oliver and Jarell Christian assistant coaches. Promoted Jarell Christian to assistant coach and Ryan Richman to coach of Capital City (G League)

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Nicl DeLuca.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Gord Murphy associate head coach of Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a one-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Brady Wiffen.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Announced the team and F Emery Welshman have mutually agreed to a contract termination in order for him to pursue other international professional playing opportunities.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned M Isaac Angking to Charlotte (USLC) for the remainder of the season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned M Marcus Epps to Memphis 901 FC (USLC) for the remainder of the season.

TENNIS Tennis Integrity Unit

TIU — Suspended Egyptian player Issam Taweel five years and fined him $15,000 for match-fixing and other associated corruption offenses. Two years of the ban and $13,000 of the fine are suspended on condition that no further breaches of anti-corruption rules are committed. Suspended Russian official Svetlana Teryaeva six months and fined him $1,000 after failing to report a corrupt approach, and knowledge of corrupt activity. Four months of the ban and the fine are suspended on condition that no further offenses are committed.

COLLEGE

CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Shannon Corbett conference officer for the 2019-20 athletic year.

NEW MEXICO — Named Vicky Maes women’s tennis coach.

OHIO STATE — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball associate head coach Patrick Klein.

SHENANDOAH — Named Jessica Porter assistant athletics director for marketing and promotions. Promoted assistant athletics director Scott Musa to associate athletics director.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Chasse Conque vice president and director of athletics and Kyle Kilgo volunteer assistant baseball coach.

THE CITADEL — Named Hayden Hollinger women’s assistant soccer coach.

