Friday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP David Price on the paternity leave list. Recalled RHP Josh Smith and INF Marco Hernández from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of INF Matt Skole from Charlotte (IL). Placed C Welington Castillo on the family medical emergency leave list. Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHPs Phil Maton and Hunter Wood from Columbus (IL). Placed RHP Danny Salazar and LHP Tyler Olson on the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHPs Joe Biagini, Zach Greinke and Aaron Sanchez. Optioned INF-OF Myles Straw and RHP Jose Urquidy to Round Rock (PCL) and RHP Bryan Abreu to Corpus Christi (TL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment. Announced LHP Adam McCreery cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP J.A. Happ on the paternity list. Reinstated OF Brett Gardner from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected RHP Reggie McClain from Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Scott Heineman and C Jose Trevino from Nashville (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Emmanuel Clase from Frisco (TL). Optioned LHP Kyle Bird to Nashville. Recalled C-INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Frisco. Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Nashville. Designated 3B Asdrúbal Cabrera and C Tim Federowicz for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Kingham from Buffalo (IL). Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Dustin May. Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Dylan Floro to Oklahoma City. Placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Erik González from the 60-day IL and recalled him from Indianapolis, Designated INF Jung Ho Kang for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodríguez to Sacramento (PCL). Activated INF Scooter Gennett. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from Sacramento. Designated INF-OF Tyler Austin for assignment.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Brian Matusz. Placed INF David Washington on the DL, retroactive to July 24.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Nathan Schneiderman.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Traded INF Cletis Avery to the Gateway Grizzlies.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed OF Tanner Gardner. Released INF Cal Aldridge.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to terms with F Vlatko Cancara on a multiyear contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Johnny Rogers vice president of pro personnel; and Mike Longabardi, Dean Oliver and Jarell Christian assistant coaches. Promoted Jarell Christian to assistant coach and Ryan Richman to coach of Capital City (G League)
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Parker Ehinger, OL Patrick Lawrence, LB Hayes Pullard and WR Isaac Zico. Waived OL Tariq Cole and RB Xavier Turner.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated Darius Slay from the active/non-football injury list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Dadi Nicolas. Placed RB Spencer Ware on the reserve/PUP list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed OL Larry Allen Jr. Signed OL Jamar McGloster. Waived LB Tre’Von Johnson and C/G Cole Toner.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Nicl DeLuca.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Cameron Meredith.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed TE Daniel Helm off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Waived TE Niles Paul.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB D.J. White. Waived LS Andrew East.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Gord Murphy associate head coach of Hartford (AHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Josh Healey to a one-year contract.
READING ROYALS — Signed F Brady Wiffen.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Seattle and fined Sounders FC D Román Torres for violating MLS substance abuse and behavioral health policy.
FC CINCINNATI — Announced the team and F Emery Welshman have mutually agreed to a contract termination in order for him to pursue other international professional playing opportunities.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned M Isaac Angking to Charlotte (USLC) for the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Loaned M Marcus Epps to Memphis 901 FC (USLC) for the remainder of the season.
|TENNIS
|Tennis Integrity Unit
TIU — Suspended Egyptian player Issam Taweel five years and fined him $15,000 for match-fixing and other associated corruption offenses. Two years of the ban and $13,000 of the fine are suspended on condition that no further breaches of anti-corruption rules are committed. Suspended Russian official Svetlana Teryaeva six months and fined him $1,000 after failing to report a corrupt approach, and knowledge of corrupt activity. Four months of the ban and the fine are suspended on condition that no further offenses are committed.
CONFERENCE CAROLINAS — Named Shannon Corbett conference officer for the 2019-20 athletic year.
NEW MEXICO — Named Vicky Maes women’s tennis coach.
OHIO STATE — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball associate head coach Patrick Klein.
SHENANDOAH — Named Jessica Porter assistant athletics director for marketing and promotions. Promoted assistant athletics director Scott Musa to associate athletics director.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Chasse Conque vice president and director of athletics and Kyle Kilgo volunteer assistant baseball coach.
THE CITADEL — Named Hayden Hollinger women’s assistant soccer coach.
