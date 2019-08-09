Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez. Purchased the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Toledo (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP Joe Mantiply from Cincinnati for cash considerations.
NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik. Designated INF Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment.
CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Ryan Froom.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Tyler Hill to Kansas City (AL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Eric Alexander.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired Ds Shane Wiedt and Robby Dambrot.
MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Justin Beaumont women’s volleyball coach.
STOCKTON — Named Nick McDonough women’s cross country/assistant track & field coach.
SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information director.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.