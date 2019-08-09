Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez. Purchased the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP Joe Mantiply from Cincinnati for cash considerations.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik. Designated INF Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment.

Advertisement

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Ryan Froom.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Tyler Hill to Kansas City (AL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed M Eric Alexander.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired Ds Shane Wiedt and Robby Dambrot.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Justin Beaumont women’s volleyball coach.

STOCKTON — Named Nick McDonough women’s cross country/assistant track & field coach.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information director.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.