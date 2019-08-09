Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 9, 2019 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez. Purchased the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP Joe Mantiply from Cincinnati for cash considerations.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik. Designated INF Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment.

Advertisement
American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Ryan Froom.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Tyler Hill to Kansas City (AL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed M Eric Alexander.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired Ds Shane Wiedt and Robby Dambrot.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Justin Beaumont women’s volleyball coach.

STOCKTON — Named Nick McDonough women’s cross country/assistant track & field coach.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information director.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot