Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Norfolk (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez. Purchased the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to Round Rock (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B-LHP Jared Walsh to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated LHP Adalberto Mejia. Acquired LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Texas for cash considerations and assigned him to Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP Joe Mantiply from Cincinnati for cash considerations.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jose Lobaton to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Nashville (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Kyle Ryan on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP David Hernandez for assignment. Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Louisville (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Tayron Guerrero on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Hernan Perez from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned 3B Travis Shaw to San Antonio. Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik. Designated INF Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP José Castillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Kyle Barraclough off waivers from the Washington Nationals and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Announced INF/OF Tyler Austin cleared waivers. Reinstated LHP Travis Bergen from 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Sacramento. Transferred OF Steven Duggar to the 60-day IL.
TRENTON THUNDER — Announced INF Angel Aguilar was transferred from Tampa.
CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Ryan Froom.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Tyler Hill to Kansas City (AL).
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Ismael Cabrera. Placed RHP Seth Simmons on the inactive list.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Kevin Whatley.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released SS Matt McCourt.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and T Travis Vornkahl. Waived C John Yarbrough and DT Tracy Sprinkle.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Austin Fort on injured reserve. Signed OL lineman Adam Bisnowaty.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Brandon Barnes. Waived CB Isaiah Langley.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired DE Eli Harold from the Buffalo Bills for OL Ryan Bates.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed M Eric Alexander.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired Ds Shane Wiedt and Robby Dambrot.
MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Justin Beaumont women’s volleyball coach.
STOCKTON — Named Nick McDonough women’s cross country/assistant track & field coach.
SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information director.
TEXAS — Named Terry Nooner women’s assistant basketball coach.
TCU — Named Scott Goodrich and Mona Groteguth-Garciaare swimming and diving assistant coaches.
