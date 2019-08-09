Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Rio Ruiz from Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released 2B Josh Harrison and RHP Sandy Baez. Purchased the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B-LHP Jared Walsh to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated LHP Adalberto Mejia. Acquired LHP Miguel Del Pozo from Texas for cash considerations and assigned him to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Stashak from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP Joe Mantiply from Cincinnati for cash considerations.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Jose Lobaton to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kolby Allard from Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Kyle Ryan on the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Alec Mills from Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP David Hernandez for assignment. Recalled RHP Sal Romano from Louisville (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Tayron Guerrero on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Kinley from New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of INF-OF Hernan Perez from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned 3B Travis Shaw to San Antonio. Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Signed INF Joe Panik. Designated INF Adeiny Hechavarría for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP José Castillo on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Kyle Barraclough off waivers from the Washington Nationals and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Announced INF/OF Tyler Austin cleared waivers. Reinstated LHP Travis Bergen from 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Sam Selman to Sacramento. Transferred OF Steven Duggar to the 60-day IL.

Eastern League

TRENTON THUNDER — Announced INF Angel Aguilar was transferred from Tampa.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Released RHP Wes Torrez.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Ryan Froom.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Sold the contract of OF Tyler Hill to Kansas City (AL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Ismael Cabrera. Placed RHP Seth Simmons on the inactive list.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed INF Kevin Whatley.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released SS Matt McCourt.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cleveland WR Antonio Callaway four games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant and T Travis Vornkahl. Waived C John Yarbrough and DT Tracy Sprinkle.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Austin Fort on injured reserve. Signed OL lineman Adam Bisnowaty.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed TE Brandon Barnes. Waived CB Isaiah Langley.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired DE Eli Harold from the Buffalo Bills for OL Ryan Bates.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed M Eric Alexander.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed F Tosaint Ricketts.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Acquired Ds Shane Wiedt and Robby Dambrot.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Laird Veatch athletic director.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Justin Beaumont women’s volleyball coach.

STOCKTON — Named Nick McDonough women’s cross country/assistant track & field coach.

SUNY OLD WESTBURY — Named Nicole Sasu-Twum sports information director.

TEXAS — Named Terry Nooner women’s assistant basketball coach.

TCU — Named Scott Goodrich and Mona Groteguth-Garciaare swimming and diving assistant coaches.

