Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Chandler Shepherd to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated OF DJ Stewart from the 7-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 3B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Dan Otero and LHP Tyler Olson to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from Rochester. Sent C Willians Astudillo to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed LHP Tyler Lyons to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Josh Phegley to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Tyler Mahle to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released C Chris Ianetta.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent SS Chris Taylor to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez and RHP Burch Smith to Sacramento (PCL). Assigned RHP Kyle Barraclough outright to Sacramento. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHPs Edward Cruz and Greyfer Eregua. Signed RHPs John Shull and Jared Wilson.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded OF Tyler Marincov to Winnipeg for a player to be named. Signed RHP Akeem Bostick.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Derek Heffel.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB James Folston. Agreed to terms with LB Josh Smith.

SOCCER USL Championship

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Omar Sowe.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted volunteer assistant women’s tennis coach Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares to assistant coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.