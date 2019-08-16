Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 16, 2019 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Chandler Shepherd to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated OF DJ Stewart from the 7-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 3B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Dan Otero and LHP Tyler Olson to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from Rochester. Sent C Willians Astudillo to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed LHP Tyler Lyons to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Josh Phegley to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Tyler Mahle to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released C Chris Ianetta.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent SS Chris Taylor to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez and RHP Burch Smith to Sacramento (PCL). Assigned RHP Kyle Barraclough outright to Sacramento. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHPs Edward Cruz and Greyfer Eregua. Signed RHPs John Shull and Jared Wilson.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded OF Tyler Marincov to Winnipeg for a player to be named. Signed RHP Akeem Bostick.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Derek Heffel.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB James Folston. Agreed to terms with LB Josh Smith.

SOCCER
USL Championship

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Omar Sowe.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted volunteer assistant women’s tennis coach Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares to assistant coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US