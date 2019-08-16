Listen Live Sports

...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 16, 2019 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Atlanta RHP Luis Diaz (DSL Braves), Chicago Cubs RHP Marcos Encarnacion (DSL Cubs) and Seattle LHP Eliezer Mejia (DSL Mariners) 72 games and Minnesota LHP Ian Krol (Rochester-IL) 50 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Chandler Shepherd to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated OF DJ Stewart from the 7-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent 3B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Dan Otero and LHP Tyler Olson to Columbus (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 3B Jeimer Candelario to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to Rochester (IL). Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from Rochester. Sent C Willians Astudillo to Pensacola (SL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Assigned LHP Joe Mantiply and RHP Brady Lail outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Recalled RHP Ryan Dull from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Signed LHP Tyler Lyons to a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent C Josh Phegley to Stockton (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Dan Altavilla to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Pedro Payano to Nashville (PCL). Recalled RHP Ian Gibaut from Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed C Beau Taylor off waivers from Oakland and optioned him to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned OF Albert Almora Jr. and RHP James Norwood to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated RHP Brandon Kintzler from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Addison Russell from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Tyler Mahle to Louisville (IL) for a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released C Chris Ianetta.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP JT Chargois to Oklahoma City (PCL). Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from Oklahoma City. Sent SS Chris Taylor to Rancho Cucamonga (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated INF Deven Marrero for assignment. Reinstated INF Neil Walker from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed INFs Ian Kinsler and Fernando Tatis Jr. on the 10-day IL; Kinsler retroactive to Tuesday, Tatis to Wednesday. Recalled INF Ty France and OF Travis Jankowski from El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez and RHP Burch Smith to Sacramento (PCL). Assigned RHP Kyle Barraclough outright to Sacramento. Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to San Jose (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Released RHPs Edward Cruz and Greyfer Eregua. Signed RHPs John Shull and Jared Wilson.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded OF Tyler Marincov to Winnipeg for a player to be named. Signed RHP Akeem Bostick.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Derek Heffel.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived/injured CB Greg Mabin. Signed CB Quinten Rollins to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived LB James Folston. Agreed to terms with LB Josh Smith.

SOCCER
USL Championship

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Omar Sowe.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie on a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

OKLAHOMA STATE — Promoted volunteer assistant women’s tennis coach Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares to assistant coach.

