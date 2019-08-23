Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Released RHP Brady Rodgers. Sent RHP Josh James to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Adalberto Mejia outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Austin Adams to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Avisail Garcia to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Darren O’Day to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kendall Graveman to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF/OF Derek Dietrich from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jeff McNeil to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL).

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Austin Steinfort.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Jonathan Spector head of international player recruitment and development.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Stewart Kerr goalkeeper coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Brad Knighton.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed W/F Georges Mukumbilwa through 2020.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Restored eligibility to Wisconsin junior WR Quintez Cephus. Placed Mississippi State on three-years probation for improprieties in the men’s basketball and football programs.

BRANDEIS — Named Lauren S. Haynie director of athletics, effective Sept. 23.

NEW MEXICO — Named Keegan Ingelido swimming and diving coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Steve Lanpher women’s basketball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Murray assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Announced the retirement of associate head tennis coach Shelley George.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.