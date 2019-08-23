Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

August 23, 2019 5:01 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Dillon Tate from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario, OF Christin Stewart and LHP Tyler Alexander to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Released RHP Brady Rodgers. Sent RHP Josh James to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Adalberto Mejia outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Domingo Acevedo. Claimed RHP Cory Gearrin off waivers from Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Justus Sheffield from Arkansas (TL). Sent RHP Austin Adams to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Avisail Garcia to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Nashville (PCL). Designated RHP Shane Carle for assignment. Reinstated RHP Luke Farrell from the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Darren O’Day to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kendall Graveman to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF/OF Derek Dietrich from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jeff McNeil to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Jake Buchanan to a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Austin Steinfort.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Jonathan Spector head of international player recruitment and development.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Stewart Kerr goalkeeper coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Brad Knighton.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed W/F Georges Mukumbilwa through 2020.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Restored eligibility to Wisconsin junior WR Quintez Cephus. Placed Mississippi State on three-years probation for improprieties in the men’s basketball and football programs.

BRANDEIS — Named Lauren S. Haynie director of athletics, effective Sept. 23.

INDIANA — Named Mike Roberts assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Dr. Melissa Mascaro team physician and Dr. John Feldman team orthopedist.

NEW MEXICO — Named Keegan Ingelido swimming and diving coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Steve Lanpher women’s basketball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Murray assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Announced the retirement of associate head tennis coach Shelley George.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow