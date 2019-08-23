Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Dillon Tate from Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario, OF Christin Stewart and LHP Tyler Alexander to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Released RHP Brady Rodgers. Sent RHP Josh James to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Adalberto Mejia outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Domingo Acevedo. Claimed RHP Cory Gearrin off waivers from Seattle.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Justus Sheffield from Arkansas (TL). Sent RHP Austin Adams to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Avisail Garcia to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Nashville (PCL). Designated RHP Shane Carle for assignment. Reinstated RHP Luke Farrell from the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Darren O’Day to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kendall Graveman to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF/OF Derek Dietrich from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jeff McNeil to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Jake Buchanan to a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Austin Steinfort.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Jonathan Spector head of international player recruitment and development.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Stewart Kerr goalkeeper coach.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Brad Knighton.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed W/F Georges Mukumbilwa through 2020.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Restored eligibility to Wisconsin junior WR Quintez Cephus. Placed Mississippi State on three-years probation for improprieties in the men’s basketball and football programs.

BRANDEIS — Named Lauren S. Haynie director of athletics, effective Sept. 23.

INDIANA — Named Mike Roberts assistant men’s basketball coach.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Dr. Melissa Mascaro team physician and Dr. John Feldman team orthopedist.

NEW MEXICO — Named Keegan Ingelido swimming and diving coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Steve Lanpher women’s basketball coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Murray assistant men’s basketball coach.

SYRACUSE — Announced the retirement of associate head tennis coach Shelley George.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.