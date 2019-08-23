Friday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Shawn Armstrong on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Dillon Tate from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Ty Blach to Norfolk (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Jace Fry on paternity leave. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario, OF Christin Stewart and LHP Tyler Alexander to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Released RHP Brady Rodgers. Sent RHP Josh James to Round Rock (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned LHP Adalberto Mejia outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP Griffin Canning on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Tuesday. Designated INF Wilfredo Tovar for assignment. Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake. Reinstated SS Andrelton Simmons from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Released RHP Domingo Acevedo. Claimed RHP Cory Gearrin off waivers from Seattle.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Justus Sheffield from Arkansas (TL). Sent RHP Austin Adams to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent OF Avisail Garcia to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Locke St. John to Nashville (PCL). Designated RHP Shane Carle for assignment. Reinstated RHP Luke Farrell from the 60-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Darren O’Day to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kendall Graveman to the AZL Cubs 1 for a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated INF/OF Derek Dietrich from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Jeff McNeil to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed RHP Jake Buchanan to a minor league contract.
YORK REVOLUTION — Signed RHP Austin Steinfort.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tennessee OT Taylor Lewan four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DE Johnny Dwight.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Marcel Bellefeuille and Matt Boockemeier scouts.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Added a second game to the one-game suspension of Chicago M Aleksandar Katai for violent conduct.
ATLANTA UNITED — Named Jonathan Spector head of international player recruitment and development.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Stewart Kerr goalkeeper coach.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Brad Knighton.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed W/F Georges Mukumbilwa through 2020.
NCAA — Restored eligibility to Wisconsin junior WR Quintez Cephus. Placed Mississippi State on three-years probation for improprieties in the men’s basketball and football programs.
BRANDEIS — Named Lauren S. Haynie director of athletics, effective Sept. 23.
INDIANA — Named Mike Roberts assistant men’s basketball coach.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Named Dr. Melissa Mascaro team physician and Dr. John Feldman team orthopedist.
NEW MEXICO — Named Keegan Ingelido swimming and diving coach.
RANDOLPH — Named Steve Lanpher women’s basketball coach.
SAINT ROSE — Named Michael Murray assistant men’s basketball coach.
SYRACUSE — Announced the retirement of associate head tennis coach Shelley George.
